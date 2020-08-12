Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 12, 2020

10. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (4)

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial (22)

3. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster (3)

4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (11)

5. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, Simon & Schuster (7)

6. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (37)

7. The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (11)

8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House (1)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (4)

10. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada (11)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The End of Her, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. The Woman Before Wallis, Bryn Turnbull, Mira

3. Their Last Secret, Rick Mofina, Mira

4. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue

5. Every Step She Takes, K.L. Armstrong, Doubleday Canada

6. Memoirs and Misinformation, Jim Carrey, Dana Vachon, Random House Canada

7. Son of a Trickster, Eden Robinson, Vintage Canada

8. The Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press

9. The Swap, Robyn Harding, Simon & Schuster

10. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster

2. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

3. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada

4. We Have Always Been Here, Samra Habib, Viking

5. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada

7. Talking to Stranger, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

8. Policing Black Lives, Robyn Maynard, Fernwood

9. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Allen Lane

10. The Inconvenient Indian, Thomas King, Anchor Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

4. The Little Blue Box of Bright and Early Board Books by Dr. Seuss, Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers

5. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila MGraw, Firefly

6. Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix

7. The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic Paperbacks

8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

9. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books, Topix Media Lab

10. Eva in the Spotlight: a Branches Book (Owl Diaries #13), Rebecca Elliott, Scholastic

COOKING

1. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Mandy Wolfe, Appetite by Random House

2. The Oh She Glows Cookbook, Angela Liddon, Penguin Canada

3. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

4. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines, Wm. Morrow Cookbooks

5. Diala’s Kitchen, Diala Canelo, Penguin Canada

6. Fraiche Food, Full Hearts, Jillian Harris, Tori Wesszer, Penguin Canada

7. Yum and Yummer, Greta Podleski, One Spoon

8. Ultimate Veg, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada

9. Falastin, Sami Tamimi, Tara Wigley, Appetite by Random House

10. The Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook, Jeffrey Eisner, Voracious

* number of weeks on list