Flamborough Women's Resource Centre spices things up with new Chili Fest format

Arriving at the new format, however, was no easy task.

“We struggled,” acknowledged Taylor. “How do you move an event that brings so many people together in a safe way?”

The FWRC is among the many organizations that has been financially impacted by the pandemic. And like many non-profits, it was determined to come up with a creative way to fundraise, proceeds from which ensure vital programs are still available in the community “when women and children need us the most.”

Faced with a “substantial deficit,” Taylor credits the Chili Fest organizing committee for maintaining the momentum and never losing hope for a 2020 instalment of the annual fundraiser.

The pandemic has had tremendous impacts on FWRC clients.

“Certainly, women who were living rurally and families that were living rurally were deeply affected because they’re already experiencing high levels of isolation and then we went into a lockdown,” said Taylor, adding, “I can tell you from being on the front line of it, women and families are reaching out to us at a tremendous rate.”

Since pandemic precautions resulted in the shuttering of the province for several months starting in March, FWRC had to invest in software programs to continue serving clients remotely.

While at the outset there were concerns about being able to reach clients, the technology proved “advantageous,” said Taylor, as it allowed women who may have been struggling to access the centre an opportunity to connect with the FWRC.

“Yes, it feels different when you’re supporting people online but we’re navigating it and women are connecting with us regularly,” she said.