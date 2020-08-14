Robert J. Sawyer: We’re all living in a science-fiction novel now

We’d had a great book-launch party planned at Toronto’s Prehistoria Natural History Centre, the only place in the city where you can buy actual trinitite glass created in the first atomic explosion. Bakka-Phoenix, the world’s oldest extant science-fiction specialty bookstore (where I myself worked in 1982) was set to handle book sales.

But that got cancelled, thanks to the pandemic lockdown. So did my cross-Canada book tour. Being part of the literary festival circuit this summer also went poof!

I’m hardly alone in being devastated by the shutting down of so much. Many people have been on edge these last few months, and although social media has helped us feel like we still have some human contact, fights break out online even more easily these days.

I got into one on my Facebook wall with a reader who complained that the Black Lives Matter movement should have waited until the pandemic was over before staging protests. I tore him to pieces, but later sent him a free autographed copy of my new book with my apologies — not for what my reply was but for the tone in which I’d presented it.

Here’s my view in more polite terms. John W. Campbell Jr., a key science-fiction editor from the 1930s to the ’60s — and also such a racist that “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin has been excoriated across the interwebs for praising Campbell while acting as master of ceremonies at the Hugo Awards sci-fi awards ceremony earlier this month — did share one bit of enduring truth with the authors, all white and almost all male, that he deigned to work with: “The future doesn’t happen one at a time.”

COVID-19 is forcing us to redefine what we mean by work, socializing, home life, vacations, economic reality, and more. Things will never go back to the way they were pre-pandemic.

And, since a reset switch is being hit across the board, people have realized, as Martin Luther King Jr. put it, “the fierce urgency of now.” Carpe diem; lean in; be heard; shape tomorrow.

The surging trans-rights movement (and the backlash against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling over her stance on this issue), Black Lives Matter, Canada finally acknowledging our horrific treatment of our Indigenous peoples: it’s all about making sure that when we come out of the tunnel into the light, it’ll be a sunnier day for everyone.

Another group, usually all but hidden, will also be better off in our reset reality. Yes, many now working at home have been sorely missing the social interaction that used to accompany their jobs. As this transition becomes permanent for large segments of the workforce, we’re told it’s a huge loss; the social aspects are what makes work fun!

Well, true — for some. But for others, that forced interaction has always been anxiety-producing. Introverts everywhere are breathing sighs of relief.

As for extroverts, in-person interaction will have to move back into neighbourhoods and, yes, restaurants and pubs. If you end up craving social contact in the future, go find yourself a place like Orwell’s, where, it turns out, everybody does know your name.

Hugo Award-winner Robert J. Sawyer’s 24th novel, “The Oppenheimer Alternative,” is just out from Red Deer Press