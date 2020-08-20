5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Aug. 21-23)

Looking for something to do in Flamborough? Here are five events to help fill your weekend.

The sunflower maze at Hanes Century Farm (1001 Hwy. 5) features 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take Instagram-worthy photos. The maze is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, Drummond Manor Farmers' Market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 17. Vendors, include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more, will set up shop at 69 5th Concession Rd. East.

Benefiting youth through the Flamborough Food Bank, Backpack to Basics drive is collecting backpacks, school supplies and food donations this weekend. Visit www.marriedwithrealestate.com for a list of supplies or to schedule a contact-free pick up Aug. 22-23.

Featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd., Waterdown) kicks off Aug. 22 and will operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.