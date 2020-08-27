5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Aug. 28-30)

The sunflower maze at Hanes Century Farm (1001 Hwy. 5) features 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take Instagram-worthy photos. The maze is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, Drummond Manor Farmers' Market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 17. Vendors, include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more, will set up shop at 69 5th Concession Rd. East.

While yellow rubber duckies would traditionally dash down Bronte Creek, this year's Carlisle Optimist Duck Dash event is going virtual on Aug. 29, with the winners drawn at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. The event funds programs that support youth and families in the community.

Featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd., Waterdown) runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

5. Camp at Valens Lake

Pitch a tent at Valens Lake (1691 Regional Rd. 97). Select from one of 225 campsites, including 125 sites with electrical and water hookups. Due to COVID-19, camping is by reservation only. Walk-ups are not permitted. Call 519-621-6029 for rates or to make a reservation.