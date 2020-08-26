Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 26, 2020.

10. The Order, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada (6)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster (6)

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, Dial (24)

3. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan, Omid Scobie, Carolyn Durand, Dey Street (2)

4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon (13)

5. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster (5)

6. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (39)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (6)

8. The Boy Who Followed His Father Into Auschwitz, Jeremy Dronfield, Harper (13)

9. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, Simon & Schuster (9)

10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House (3)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The End of Her, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. The Woman Before Wallis, Bryn Turnbull, Mira

3. Their Last Secret, Rick Mofina, Mira

4. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Harper Avenue

5. The Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner, St. Martin’s Press

6. Rabbit Foot Bill, Helen Humphreys, HarperCollins Canada

7. Still Here, Amy Stuart, Simon & Schuster

8. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

9. The English Wife, Adrienne Chinn, One More Chapter

10. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Saint Martin’s

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster

2. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

3. The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole, Doubleday Canada

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House Canada

5. Blood in the Water, Silver Donald Cameron, Viking

6. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

7. We Have Always Been Here, Samra Habib, Viking

8. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

9. This Is Not the End of Me, Dakshana Bascaramurty, McClelland & Stewart

10. Policing Black Lives, Robyn Maynard, Fernwood

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic

4. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata, HarperCollins Canada

5. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila MGraw, Firefly

6. Karen’s Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix

7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

8. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic Paperbacks

9. Lord of the Fleas, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Penguin Young Readers Group

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

2. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

3. Your Next Five Moves, Patrick Bet-David, Gallery

4. How Management Works, Dorling Kindersley, Dorling Kindersley Publishing

5. Practice Makes Perfect: Basic English, Julie Lachance, McGraw-Hill Education

6. Never Split the Difference, Tahl Raz, Chris Voss, Harper Business

7. The Intelligent Investor (revised), Benjamin Graham, Harper Business

8. The 4-Hour Workweek (revised 2009), Timothy Ferriss, Harmony

9. Extreme Ownership, Jocko Willink, Leif Babin, St. Martin’s

10. Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

* number of weeks on list