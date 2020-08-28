Randy Boyagoda: What my 7-year-old daughter taught me about freedom, imagination and writing during the pandemic

According to Scrivener, my writing software, I have written 28,427 words of new fiction since we entered The Great Confinement. I’m not worried about getting in trouble for admitting this, with either colleagues or family, even though this productivity may suggest I’m not fulfilling more immediate daily duties. On campus, it’s long been public knowledge that the detailed notes that I take during meetings, as a university administrator, often have more to do with my latest novel than with the fine print of new curriculum proposals.

At home, I have always tried to work around family life and indeed, in the middle of it: the image of the writer that speaks most directly to me comes from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando.” It’s that of a minor character, Nick Greene, a hustling literary critic and family man, moving dirty dishes and diapers out of the way to keep working at the kitchen table of his crowded household. When I’m not waking up at 4 a.m. to write, I’m doing something like that (in pandemic times, it’s more often sourdough starter and swampy kombucha ecosystems that I’m moving out of the way).

But these days, being effectively attached to a laptop all day at a small desk in our bedroom, I don’t have the pretext or space for handwriting notes. Instead of my notebook, I have my Scrivener app open and active alongside my meeting apps; I add to my story any time an idea strikes me or a PowerPoint goes glitchy or long (or both).

Now, the only time I handwrite notes about characters and plots is just before I go to sleep. As a result, I have lost a lot of what now feels like the free flow of thinking and imagining about a story-in-the-making that comes from handwriting.

This isn’t surprising, upon reflection; what is surprising, however, is my discovering that I’m not the only serious fiction writer in our household; pandemic parenting and pandemic writing have come together this summer.

Each of our four children has at some point in their early lives declared plans to become a writer; the youngest, Imogen, 7, has lately become especially fixed on this plan. We find notebooks and loose-leaf sheets all over the house, full of character lists and story plans and various parts of various stories written in bold black pencil and bright markers.

The other night, I found her working at her desk, under lamplight, well past her bedtime, her older sister fast asleep on the other side of their bedroom. As a family, we’d just watched a new documentary about the life and work of the short story master Flannery O’Connor, and the viewing had inspired Imogen to something new.

Matching this intensity, she has also made daily, sometimes hourly requests to read my fiction. Working on a novel of her own, she wants to read mine just to get a sense of how much she has to write in order for her book to be published. I’ve pointed out there are other books she could read for this same purpose, but she really wants to read “Original Prin,” my latest. The main character is a bike-riding Sri Lankan-Canadian English professor and bad Catholic who lives in the east end of the city with his American wife and their four daughters.

Here’s the opening line: “Eight months before he became a suicide bomber, Prin went to the zoo with his family.”

I let Imogen know she can read it in about ten years. She accepted this and in turn asked me to tell her the story, confident I’ll make it age appropriate.