5 things to do Labour Day weekend in Flamborough

Enjoy a takeout order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer parked at the Copetown Community Centre, located at 1950 Govenors Rd. Wings are served Fridays between 4 and 7 p.m. and are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products. The farmers' market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 17 at Drummond Manor, located at 69 5th Concession Rd. East.

Missing the taste of authentic ribs this summer? The Rotary Clubs of Waterdown and Flamborough have got you covered as popular Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest ribbers Boss Hogs and Ribs Royale will be serving up ribs at a drive-thru event at Harry Howell Arena. The event takes place Friday, Sept. 4 (4-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.)

Featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Small groups can book a place on a Six Spot tour Sept. 6-7 at Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.). Enjoy a self-directed tour that will lead to locations in the village where you'll meet with Westfield's costumed interpreters. Non-medical masks required inside any building. Admission costs $10 for adults.