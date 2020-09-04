Tickets for Hamilton’s Supercrawl 2020 now on sale

Tickets went on sale for Supercrawl 2020 Friday as the renowned Hamilton festival showcases an impressive lineup of marquee talents, including the likes of Lee Harvey Osmond, for an event revamped around the special circumstances of COVID-19.

Supercrawl music will happen this year, between Sept. 24 and 27, in a temporary open-air venue on top of the six-storey municipal parkade at York Boulevard and MacNab Street North.

The first two dates, featuring Tim Hicks “Stripped Down,” with Jessica Mitchell ($60) on the Thursday (Sept. 24) and Lee Harvey Osmond with Evangeline Gentle ($30) on the Friday (Sept. 25), will be evening concerts while the Saturday and Sunday show will combine separately ticketed matinee (noon to 4 p.m.) and evening (6 to 10 p.m.) concerts.

There will be vendors at the festival along with a visual environment designed by Clear Eyes Collective.

The Saturday (Sept. 26) matinee entertainment, with tickets selling for $30, will be Choir! Choir! Choir!, with a fashion show/drag show.

Sunday, Sept. 27, will cap things off with Skratch Band, with LTtheMonk, Hachey the MouthPEACE in the matinee time slot, with tickets going for $20.

All tickets are on sale as of today, exclusively through Eventbrite.com and all seating is reserved.

Purchases are limited to four per buyer, and all buyers will have to present government-issued photo ID upon entry to events, which will include licensed bar with wait staff.

Attendees are being urged to wear face masks except where medical conditions do not allow.

Each concert will be strictly limited to 100 physically-distanced attendees, each of whom will be assigned a reserved seat spaced two metres apart and receive a face mask upon entry as part of the ticket price. The series has been designed and produced in accordance with public health best practices and has been vetted by City staff.