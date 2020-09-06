Actor who died from COVID memorialized online

TORONTO — A memorial tribute to Nick Cordero, the Canadian stage icon who died from COVID-19 in July, is set to air on a new streaming platform tonight.

The tribute, which is free to watch via Broadway On Demand at 7 p.m. EDT, will feature appearances from some of Cordero's former castmates, as well as commentary from his friends and family and photos and videos documenting his life and impact.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., Cordero began his career performing in Toronto and later on cruise ships before moving to the U.S. in 2007.

His breakout role came in 2014 as Cheech in "Bullets Over Broadway," a role that earned him a Tony Award nomination.

Cordero died July 5 at the age of 41 after a months-long battle with COVID-19, and is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and one-year-old son, Elvis.

In an Instagram post on Saturday that marked two months since Cordero's death, Kloots urged her followers to watch Sunday's tribute.

"There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously," Kloots wrote alongside a photo of her and Cordero.

"You've been gone two months today. There isn't a day I haven't missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time."

Proceeds from Sunday's tribute will go to the Save the Music Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit "that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music."

Earlier this summer, Broadway Records announced it would release Cordero's debut album "Life Your Life" on Sept. 17 — what would have been his 42nd birthday.