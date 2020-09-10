5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Sept. 11-13)

Enjoy a take-out order of wings and fries for $12 from the Copetown Lions Club trailer, located at the Copetown Community Centre (1950 Govenors Rd.). Wings are served between 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and are available in hot, medium, mild, plain and honey garlic. All proceeds are donated to local charities.

Fish fry featuring haddock, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce available for curbside pickup or take out between 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (79 Hamilton St. North). Pre-order online at waterdownlegion.ca or phone in your order between 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 10 by calling 905-689-6112. Cost is $10 for one piece, $15 for two pieces. Fries only $4.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors on offer at the fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.). Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Taosts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

The sunflower maze returns to the Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West) with 8 acres of beautiful blooms for you to wander through and take Instagram-worthy photos. Maze is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission cost is $15 for adults, $12.50 for youth ages eight to 12 and $9.50 for children ages three to seven.