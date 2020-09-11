Michelle Latimer on reversing white settler lens

The National Film Board of Canada, which produced 2015's "Nimmikaage," is also behind "Inconvenient Indian."

Latimer says she started making the film about three years ago, immediately after directing the Indigenous resistance Viceland series "Rise," which includes footage she shot during protests at the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

Shooting "Rise" was "an insane time" and Latimer wanted to work on something more meditative after. But then her grandmother died and, while in the airport en route to the funeral, she picked up Eden Robinson's acclaimed novel "Son of a Trickster" as "a palate cleanser, escapist kind of weekend read."

Months later, she couldn't get Robinson's mythical story of an Indigenous teen out of her head, so Latimer paused "Inconvenient Indian" to option the rights to "Trickster," which premieres Tuesday at TIFF before its CBC debut on Oct. 7.

When Latimer returned to "Inconvenient Indian," she got to know King's book intimately.

She wanted to distill his story into a more metaphoric and visual film, which includes traditional hunters, visual artist Kent Monkman, and filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. Locations include Iqaluit, Treaty 9 territory in Ontario, Moose Factory, Ont., and the Crow reservation in Montana.

"It was really important to me to show Indigenous, Metis and Inuit people, because that is what comprises Canada," Latimer says.

King was generous with his time and was hands-off with the storytelling, preferring Latimer to tell it in her own way.

"I think he was also very conscious of like, 'I don't want this film to be about me,' and so that was helpful, because I also wanted the film to be about ideas," Latimer says. "It wasn't a hagiography. It was a film that was celebrating our community and the people that are literally being the 'inconvenient Indians.'

"And Thomas is one of those 'inconvenient Indians.' But there's many of us and I wanted to really celebrate that collective voice."

And she wanted to encourage audiences to turn the gaze on themselves, she adds.

"That's exactly what I was trying to do, is make us think: 'What is our role in this? How do we look at representation? How can we be part of the change that is needed to move forward? And also, how are we going to acknowledge our history so that we don't repeat it?'"

This article by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

By The Canadian Press