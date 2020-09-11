Remaking history: How Canada remembers World War II is constantly changing, writes historian Tim Cook

For the past ten years Tim Cook has been a one-man publishing industry on Canadian military history, offering a steady stream of bestselling books on Canada’s involvement in the First and Second World Wars. In “The Fight for History,” an attempt to “track and untangle the complicated, contested, ever-shifting meaning” of the Second World War over the last 75 years, he provides some insight into what has been driving this passion for the past and its stories.

“The Fight for History” takes as its subject the formation of social memory: How has Canada remembered WW2? How has its meaning and interpretation changed? Why does the First World War loom so much larger in the national imagination than the Second? Why does the United States celebrate and mythologize its role in WW2 so profusely while Canada has had such difficulty doing anything comparable?

Why, instead of “Band of Brothers,” an American miniseries that dramatized the heroic exploits of Easy Company in Europe in the Second World War, did we get “The Valour and The Horror,” a three-part documentary series that called into question Canada’s involvement, and competence, in the bombing of Germany and the battles of Hong Kong and Normandy.

Cook addresses various contributing factors to this great forgetting, or indifference, beginning with the national reticence that led to Canadians doing “a terrible job telling their own story.”

Politics would also play a key role, with the fostering of a strong cultural memory of WWII never being much of a priority. The Baby Boomers wanted to move on. The Legion was just one constituency among many, and thorny alternative narratives came to dominate the story of Canada’s Second World War: “the forced relocation of Japanese Canadians, the controversy around conscription in French Canada, and the failed Dieppe raid.”

History, Cook concludes, “can be dangerous. Governments are often afraid of it and the passions it stirs up.” Given the minefield history had become, the safer course was a sort of benign neglect, leading to a broader public amnesia.

More recently there have been signs of an increasing interest in Canada’s participation in World War II, highlighted by the opening of the new Canadian War Museum in 2005. But what Cook makes clear is that the fight for history and the shaping of social memory is a process that never stops. Against the forces of apathy and indifference we must push back, for “if we do not embrace our history, no one else will.”

Alex Good is a frequent contributor to these pages.