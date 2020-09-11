John Cleese’s book ‘Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide’ points to playfulness and the intimacy of ‘a good laugh’

Cleese interrupts himself: “I’m just doing an interview, Fishy, I’ll call you immediately afterwards.”

Fishy, of course, is Jennifer Wade, his fourth wife, whom he married in 2012.

“Can I give her a quote?” she asks.

“It’s my wife. She’s going to be very rude,” laughs Cleese.

“I would just like to say this guy should be nominated as God because he is the best f---ing husband in the world and I love him.”

Fishy? “She’s happiest when she can get in the water and swim,” he says by way of explanation.

Clearly playfulness is built into the way they live together — in a small place, he says “on account of the divorce (to his third wife, Alyce Faye Eichelberger) ... if you give somebody $20 million, it takes a long time to earn it back, especially, as I’ve done, if you’ve spent a lot of time working for the BBC.”

The playfulness is handy, too, when at 80 years old, you still feel the need to make money, including writing this small, useful book on creativity.

It starts with the idea that creativity is a process and understanding the conditions you need to nurture it.

For example, “I don’t think we need to take life as seriously as we normally do,” he says. “I once met a general, an English general from World War II and he said ... ‘a very few things matter a lot, but most things don’t matter.’ And if we start getting a bit wound up and anxious then we start thinking that everything matters.” And that kills playfulness.

Throughout the book, lemurs pop up, peeking into the page here and there. As Cleese explains, they are there because he thinks they are the most playful creatures.

“The messages the unconscious (send) are very subtle. They’re not neatly typed out sentences they’re hunches and intuition and images. And if you’re rushing around, answering your phone every two minutes there’s no way that that stuff is going to get through the ordinary noise of your everyday experience.”

Let your mind run free, Cleese suggests, and then rein it in with critical thinking, the to and fro of this Socratic process leading to good ideas that are made better.

And if you do it right, work it through, you connect. Create a real bond. The more people take themselves too seriously, think they’re too important, he says, “the more what is really human about them dies.”

“When people really laugh, there’s an intimacy about it.”

As true for writing a book or a comedy sketch as it is for a marriage. And maybe worth the $20 million.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas