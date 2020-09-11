Live-music venues came back to life this month — barely — but trouble’s ahead

“But there’s no effective income coming in.”

Using the Horseshoe as an example, Cohen says although he was able to open his small patio in June, that usually accounts for five per cent of his business, with the venue’s front bar figuring in an additional 25 per cent. The actual performance room that has hosted everyone from the Rolling Stones to the Tragically Hip accounts for 70 per cent of the equation.

“We participated in the CaféTO program, which allowed us to triple the size of the patio — 10 people to 24 people,” Cohen explained. “That doesn’t bring in the income.”

Cohen notes that he was able to expand his business to include the indoor bar at the front of the Horseshoe once restaurants were allowed indoor service, but says the capacity is still only 50 people.

“Our normal capacity is 490,” he states, underscoring the numbers of patrons that packed the Horseshoe during happier, profitable times.

He feels he could make the business work if the Horseshoe was allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity, or 146 people.

Cohen is looking at the Horseshoe’s presentation of the Sadies — which he says will include a live audience of 50 and for which he’s hoping to sell 800 tickets to view the streaming version — as an exception.

“It’s going to make The Sadies some money, the Horseshoe some money and some staff will be gainfully employed for the evening. It’s a win-win.”

But Cohen sees this as a blip and doesn’t mince words when it comes to the financial vulnerability of his reality.

“The only reason we haven’t gone bankrupt is because of the ‘landlord’ program,” he notes. “Rents are really high at the corner of Queen and Spadina, but we got the landlord to participate in that, the landlord’s been really cool and that’s kept the Horseshoe operating. If it weren’t for the Ontario government social programs, we’d be gone.”

The landlord program that Cohen is referring to is a much-needed lifeline for live-music venues that coincided with the arrival of COVID-19: The Creative Co-Location Facilities Property Tax Subclass.

Under this expanded program, as reported by The Star on June 5, landlords whose Toronto-located buildings house live-music venues can apply for a 50 per cent property tax break and pass that savings to their club-owning tenants.

For 2020, 45 city venues will receive a combined tax break of $1.7 million — music to the ears of club owners who have been looking to reduce expenditures during this pandemic-induced crisis.

And this program is permanent.

Mike Tanner, music sector development officer for the city of Toronto, says the measure has been warmly embraced by panicked venue owners.

“People understand that it’s a game-changing measure for those venues that survive the pandemic,” says Tanner.

Of course, survival is the key. Tanner says venue owners he’s talked with share a number of concerns, especially when it comes to trying to consider profitability while maintaining public-health protocols.

“Right now, a lot of music venues are trying to navigate that and figure out, OK, if I can open up with X capacity and Y processes and protocols and infrastructure around my reopening, is it really worth it for me? Is it feasible to reopen to something far less than what 30 per cent of my capacity would be, with the number of checks and balances that I have to go through?

“All the venues I’ve talked to, 100 per cent of them, do not want to be vectors for the disease. They’re very conscientious and careful about the communities that they serve and their staff and their performers.”

There could be some financial help around the corner, states Erin Benjamin, president of the Canadian Live Music Association.

Benjamin says that $20 million of emergency relief earmarked for the live-music sector is set to be administered and distributed by FACTOR (The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings).

“The deadline for submissions was August 12 and we’re still waiting for disbursement to be made,” said Benjamin, who added that the amount is part of the $500-million emergency fund allotted to the arts by the federal government.

“But that is in part because the Department of Canadian Heritage and FACTOR have a huge job in trying to figure out who should get what.

“Because the vast majority of applicants would have no pre-existing relationship with the department, it’s taking a little bit longer so they can assess the applicants … I’m optimistic we’ll see money start to flow in the next week or two.”

Karina Moldovan, spokesperson for FACTOR, confirmed that the money is available to “venues, festivals, artist managers, booking agents and concert promoters, the overall live-music sector” and that a minimum of $5,000 will be distributed to each successful applicant.

Moldovan said that FACTOR is working hard to review applications and distribute the funds “by the end of September.”

Although Toronto venues can also apply for this particular funding, the $20 million is meant to cover all of Canada.

“Twenty million dollars is a really good start in terms of emergency relief, but it’s a stopgap for sure,” says Benjamin, whose organization serves as the voice of the concert industry and regularly consults with the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

“What I would say — and we’ve been in conversation with the department — is that we’re obviously going to need some longer-term solutions.”

Benjamin suggests that future funding may need to be applicable to venues that don’t fall within current government subsidy guidelines.

“We’re really hoping that more of the outcome will be a complete rethink on what the funding framework needs to look like tomorrow to better accommodate the vital needs of the live-music sector, because many of them simply won’t survive this — and we can’t let that happen. Because the impact for artists is exponential.”

As if the lack of business caused by pandemic-related restrictions isn’t enough, another threat is looming on the horizon: a number of venues are finding it increasingly difficult to get their insurance policies renewed.

“Not being insured would be a breach of a lease,” one club owner who wanted to remain anonymous due to fear of insurance company reprisal told The Star.

“My broker is giving me the story that they’re losing so much money,” the owner continued. “I told them, at least you’re in a position to lose money. I’m in a position where I can’t make any.”

Despite these obstacles, Benjamin is convinced the live-music business will rebound at some point in the future.

“Live music will be here at the end of this,” she declares. “We will be here for fans and we will be here for artists. Our organization is going to do everything we can between now and then to make sure that as many of us are here as possible.”

Mike Tanner echoes her sentiments.

“We’re dealing with a sector that has been catastrophically hit with the pandemic like maybe no other sector,” he says.

“The pandemic and the isolation and the fear people have felt during this have, if anything, underscored how vital music is to us as individuals and as a society. It seems to be one of the things that comes up again and again at the top of the list of the things that we miss.”