Ruth Ohi: Virtual silver linings and finding kindness in unexpected places

Like it has done for everyone else, COVID-19 has caused changes in my life. In particular, it has really affected the two central parts: family and work. Nothing is more important to me than family. And work is more than just a job for me, it’s a passion that I’ve had the privilege of making a living from. And, like a lot of other people, I’ve had to make changes to the way I do things in a very short amount of time just so I can keep making a living as a self-employed writer and artist.

One of my favourite things about being a picture book author/illustrator is getting the chance to meet and work with young readers through schools, libraries and literacy festivals. Spring is one of the busiest seasons for these, but COVID-19 made in-person events impossible.

It was incredible seeing conferences and festivals like Word on the Street and September’s Telling Tales Festival quickly adapt to online virtual programming. Author Ted Staunton and I went live online for Word on the Street at the end of August with stories and drawing demos for our picture book with Scholastic Canada “Friends for Real.” The Telling Tales Festival hired a film company to help us be part of a fun interactive “Kindness & Caring” video for Sept. 20th. I hope families enjoy the results. I’m now planning virtual talks for some Teacher Librarian conferences. I’ve had the privilege of attending these in person in the past, so though I will be staring into a screen I can easily imagine the dedicated audience I will be addressing.

Teachers and librarians are basically superheroes. They do so much: organizing festivals, author visits, outreach programs — thinking up new ways to make reading come alive for kids. Now when invited to be a presenter I reach for my webcam and headset instead of my car keys or a plane ticket.

Streaming is so new to me, but I’m eager to learn and what’s great is I know everyone’s learning at the same time. We’re all trying to adapt to this new reality. Which platform has the least time lag? The best resolution? The wonderful Writers’ Union of Canada adapted their Writers-In-The-Schools and National Public Reading programs to financially help writers reach their readers virtually.

To be clear, for me, there’s nothing better than in-person visits. It’s time off screen for the kids (and myself) and there’s an energy that bounces back and forth between a presenter and the audience. I can’t wait for in-person opportunities to return, but for now I can appreciate the silver linings of virtual. Every child has a front-row seat for my drawing demonstrations. Virtual means I can reach more readers. The kids aren’t looking back at me when I present online, but I know they’re there and I know, just like for in-person visits, it’s an opportunity to get them excited about books and their own stories and visual storytelling.

Off screen engagement still exists thanks to libraries. High River and Cochrane libraries in Alberta created StoryWalks so that families could read posted pages of my “Fox and Squirrel” books as they walked through parks. Social distancing, family literacy and outdoor exercise all at the same time. Have I mentioned I love librarians?

It was lovely to receive an email from a grandmother in Holland who couldn’t see her grandchildren in person, but who enjoyed making them happy by reading stories through virtual visits. She let me know how much they enjoy hearing the Dutch editions of my “Fox and Squirrel” stories, asking for them again and again. She wrote that their faces would press up against the screen as she read so as to not miss anything. For me, this was one of the best uses of screen time ever for so many reasons.

COVID has made me more aware of how we as a society treat seniors’ health and safety. I worry about seniors. I’m lucky to have them in my life. My mother-in-law and my dad are two of the wisest and most positive people I know. My youngest recently told me that as you get older, the default is to become more positive. Less likely to let the small stuff bother you. I look forward to that.

Being a freelancer, I’m used to working at home. Having a daily routine helps keep me focused. That routine has undergone major changes due to pandemic stresses. Time now carved out for existing projects and deadlines are hugely soothing. Putting pencil and pen to paper is comforting. Time always passes quickly when immersed in my drawing and writing.