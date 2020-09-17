Lace up for virtual Waterdown Terry Fox Run

It’s been 40 years since a young man from British Columbia began his journey across Canada with a dream, and ended up inspiring a nation in the process.

This year's Terry Fox Run, held in memory of the Canadian hero who lost his battle with osteosarcoma in 1981, is set for Sunday, Sept. 20. And for the first time ever, the event that raises funds for the Terry Fox Foundation is going virtual.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, “This year’s going to look a little different,” said Christina Agnew-Birmingham, a Terry Fox Run Waterdown committee member.

Participants are encouraged to do it “your way,” and may run, ride, hike, wheel or skate a distance of one to 10 km. Participants can also take on the Try Like Terry Challenge, which encourages people to do something that inspires others to get involved and give to the cause. Those up for the challenge can share a photo or short video of their efforts on social media. They are invited to tag the Terry Fox Foundation and #TryLikeTerry.

Fox's kicked off his Marathon of Hope in 1980 with the goal of raising funds for cancer research.

“Every day he tried, he got up, and he did his 42 (km), and so it’s our goal to continue for him, and especially on the 40th anniversary," said Agnew-Birmingham. "It’s important to continue to support cancer research."

In previous instalments, the Waterdown Terry Fox Run would see participants gather at Memorial Park to take part in the event. While the format of this year's run has changed, Waterdown event committee members will be on hand at the Hamilton Street North outdoor venue from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 should anyone want to drop off donations in person. However, the best way to donate is online at www.terryfox.org and search for the Waterdown event, said Agnew-Birmingham.

The Waterdown Terry Fox Run has raised more than $2,400 so far, and the committee expects the majority of the funds will come in the day of the event. Typically, the event helps raise anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 for the foundation, but organizers realize the pandemic may impact this year’s fundraising total.

“We’re realistic,” said Agnew-Birmingham, who would love to see the community raise $10,000 for the cause. “Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic.”

As for what the Waterdown Terry Fox Run organizers are looking forward to on the day of the event, committee member Michael Collette said, “I think if we could see the community still getting together, that’s pretty rewarding.”