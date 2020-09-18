3 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Sept. 19-20)

Looking for something to do around town? Here are some suggestions:

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17 at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East). Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.