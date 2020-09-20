'Nomadland' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

TORONTO — Chloe Zhao's poetic drama "Nomadland" has been voted as the People's Choice Award winner at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The recession-era road trip drama, which stars Frances McDormand, tells the story of a lone woman travelling the American West in her van, as she faces the fallout from the economic crisis and the loss of her husband.

"Nomadland" is already a favourite with critics, and picked up the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. But the TIFF People's Choice prize, voted on by moviegoers, helps solidify its buzz ahead of awards season.

Several previous People's Choice winners eventually took home the best-picture Oscar, including "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave" and "The King's Speech." Last year, "Jojo Rabbit" won the prize before picking up six Academy Awards nominations.

"Nomadland" will have a much longer road to Oscar than usual. The 2021 awards ceremony has been pushed from next February into late April as the film industry grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film could prove as resilient as its main character, though, and TIFF co-head Cameron Bailey praised Zhao's work for capturing "where America is and what it's going through" at this point in history.

"It's a part of the U.S. that we don't see that often — people who are living without homes, travelling up and down the country, taking work where they can," Bailey said.

"It somehow feels like it is a comment on who we are and where we are right now.... But it doesn't feel like it's prescriptive. It's just a great story, beautifully told with a great feel for character and landscape."

The film blends a small number of familiar actors, including McDormand and David Strathairn, with a handful of non-professionals to deliver a sense of realism that blurs the lines between fictional narrative and documentary.

McDormand is already a darling of the TIFF festival crowd, having starred in the 2017 People's Choice winner "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which won her a best actress Oscar.