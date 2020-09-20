TORONTO — The Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" has taken the Emmy Awards by storm, winning the first five trophies of the night.

Hamilton-born star Eugene Levy and Toronto-born star Catherine O'Hara won for their leading roles, while Toronto-raised Daniel Levy got a supporting actor nod.

Daniel Levy also won a writing award and a directing trophy he shares with Andrew Cividino for the show, which ended its sixth and final season in April.

The Levys co-created the show, which also got two Emmys earlier this week, for costuming and casting.

Eugene Levy and O'Hara played the parents on the fish-out-of-water show, about a formerly wealthy family who moved to a small town the father once bought as a joke.

Daniel Levy played their son, and Annie Murphy played their daughter.

"Schitt's Creek," which aired on CBC and Pop TV, was up for a total of 15 Emmys this year.

Last year the Ontario-shot show had four Emmy nominations but didn't win any.

"I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for bestowing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self," O'Hara, 66, said Sunday in her acceptance speech from a private party in Toronto, where the cast got together for their victory lap.

"They gathered the most beautiful, fun-loving people in Toronto — cast and crew — and then, by example, led us all to be the best we could be for each other."