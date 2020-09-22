This tropical-looking edible fruit is native to North America

It’s been brought to our attention in the last few years by some very patient and persistent fanciers who started their pawpaws from seed, that this decidedly tropical-looking fruit is actually a North American native.

Pawpaw trees grow in woodlands along the eastern coast of the U.S. into Canada, with its range extending from northern Florida to southern Ontario and as far west as eastern Nebraska.

The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a pretty tree that can reach up to 6 metres in height, with a lush spread of up to 6 metres across when grown in full sun and moist, fertile, well-drained soil.

Pawpaws make a fascinating addition to even small, urban gardens. In early spring they bear dramatic, deep-red blossoms, and, if pollinated, come fall, delicious fruit, with soft flesh and big seeds. Save the seeds for planting, as seedlings of this tree are highly sought after.

This compact tree isn’t too fussy about soil type, but good drainage is vital, and it’s happiest with access to rich compost and a cozy blanket of leaf mulch to see it through the winter.

Pawpaws need each other; plant two or three fairly close together to ensure pollination and therefore fruit; and although they’ll survive in shade, more sun means more fruit.

Finding a sapling to plant can be challenging, but nurseries that specialize in native trees and shrubs often carry pawpaw now.

The flavour of the pawpaw’s mango-like fruit is a tad elusive; some tasters describe it as reminiscent of banana, others say pineapple or even mango, but it really tastes like pawpaw – it has a flavour all its own. But yes, there are hints of pineapple, banana, and mango. In other words; delicious. Its custard-like texture makes pawpaw a great banana substitute in blender drinks and baking.

Pawpaw Loaf with Blueberry Sauce

Picking through the interior of pawpaw fruit to separate the tasty pulp from the numerous seeds is a bit fiddly, but worth it, for both the flesh and the seeds. This loaf, somewhere between a quick bread, cake, and steamed pudding, is dense, moist, and easy to glam up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of whipped cream.