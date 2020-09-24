5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Sept. 25-27)

Daily reservation system in effect. Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. Arrival times staggered. To book, click here. Reservation fee is $10. Cost for parking is $10 per vehicle and $5 per person.

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs Saturdays until October 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Shop fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors at fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.). Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Enjoy wings, fries, chicken fingers at the Lynden Legion (206 Lynden Rd.) from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Eat-in or take out. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Limited take-out orders available.

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Maze open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in September. Reserve your spot online. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth ages eight to 12 and $11 for children ages three to seven.