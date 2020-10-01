5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Oct. 2-4)

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online. Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth 8-12, $11 for children 3-7

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Shop fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Family-friendly fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 3 supports HOPE Centre and Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown. Gather virtually before riding your bike, walking or doing a freestyle activity like making a craft, learning a new recipe or doing a fitness challenge. Register online.

Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Daily access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. To book, click here. Reservation fee is $10. Parking costs $10 per vehicle and admission is $5 per person.