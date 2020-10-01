5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Oct. 2-4)

WhatsOn 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

Get lost at Hanes Corn Maze

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online. Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth 8-12, $11 for children 3-7

Drummond Manor Farmers' Market

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Connon Nurseries Farmers' Market

Shop fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Ride for Refuge

Family-friendly fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 3 supports HOPE Centre and Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown. Gather virtually before riding your bike, walking or doing a freestyle activity like making a craft, learning a new recipe or doing a fitness challenge. Register online.

Book your visit to Spencer Gorge

Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Daily access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. To book, click here. Reservation fee is $10. Parking costs $10 per vehicle and admission is $5 per person.

5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Oct. 2-4)

WhatsOn 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

Get lost at Hanes Corn Maze

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online. Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth 8-12, $11 for children 3-7

Drummond Manor Farmers' Market

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Connon Nurseries Farmers' Market

Shop fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Ride for Refuge

Family-friendly fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 3 supports HOPE Centre and Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown. Gather virtually before riding your bike, walking or doing a freestyle activity like making a craft, learning a new recipe or doing a fitness challenge. Register online.

Book your visit to Spencer Gorge

Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Daily access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. To book, click here. Reservation fee is $10. Parking costs $10 per vehicle and admission is $5 per person.

5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough (Oct. 2-4)

WhatsOn 06:00 AM Flamborough Review

Get lost at Hanes Corn Maze

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online. Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth 8-12, $11 for children 3-7

Drummond Manor Farmers' Market

Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.

Connon Nurseries Farmers' Market

Shop fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.

Ride for Refuge

Family-friendly fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 3 supports HOPE Centre and Eagle's Nest Association of Waterdown. Gather virtually before riding your bike, walking or doing a freestyle activity like making a craft, learning a new recipe or doing a fitness challenge. Register online.

Book your visit to Spencer Gorge

Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Daily access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. To book, click here. Reservation fee is $10. Parking costs $10 per vehicle and admission is $5 per person.