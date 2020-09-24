Neon Dreams plan 10-date tour in Atlantic Canada

TORONTO — Neon Dreams is getting back into the touring spirit with a multi-province run of indoor shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Juno-winning pop duo is set to embark on a 10-date string of concerts within the Atlantic bubble, starting in their Halifax hometown on Nov. 13.

The move comes as some mainstream Canadian artists consider ways to hit the road for physically distanced indoor concerts as the cooler months make drive-ins less attractive.

Chantal Kreviazuk also recently added 12 new tour dates to her website.

She is playing two limited-capacity indoor shows in Sidney, B.C. on Monday and Tuesday, before moving onto other provinces, with stops in Saskatchewan and Ontario that run through mid-October.

In the case of Neon Dreams, they will be touring only the Atlantic provinces, which carry strict rules around travellers from outside the region to prevent the spread of the virus.

They've booked two nights in New Brunswick: Moncton on Nov. 15 and Fredericton on Nov. 16.

After that, the pair head to Newfoundland and Labrador for the remaining seven dates, which include stops in St. John's (Nov. 19), Gander (Nov. 25) and Corner Brook (Nov. 28).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 24, 2020.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version listed erroneous dates for Chantal Kreviazuk's tour that were posted on the artist's website.