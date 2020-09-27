The Reklaws, Brett Kissel kick off CCMA Awards

TORONTO — Brett Kissel helped kick off the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sunday night by tipping his hat to the healing power of song.

The "Drink About Me" singer from Flat Lake, Alta., performed his hit single before pausing to recognize that this year's awards show was unfolding in the most difficult of times.

"Lately, we've found ourselves living in a new world, and although some things may look a little different, one thing hasn't changed at all, and that's the music," Kissel said as he opened the show.

"Music brings us all together it connects us. Music captures the words that speak to your heart and can tell the stories of your soul. It gives us strength. It gives us hope."