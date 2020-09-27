Brett Kissel wins big at CCMA Awards

TORONTO — While Brett Kissel couldn't stand before a crowd of thousands, he picked up enough trophies at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sunday to feel the love from a distance.

The country singer from Flat Lake, Alta., emerged one of the big winners of the night, taking home three trophies: male artist, fan's choice and album of the year for "Now or Never." But the fresh-faced musician also lent his charm to setting the tone for a Canadian country celebration unfolding in the most difficult of times.

"Lately, we've found ourselves living in a new world, and although some things may look a little different, one thing hasn't changed at all, and that's the music," he said early in the broadcast, which was pre-recorded several weeks ago.

"Music brings us all together it connects us. Music captures the words that speak to your heart and can tell the stories of your soul. It gives us strength. It gives us hope."

By the time Kissel's wins culminated in the album of the year award, he was beaming.

"We had so much fun putting my heart and my soul into these eight songs," he said while accepting the trophy. "I loved this project more than anything I've ever done in country music."

Kissel also shared an award for creative director on "Now or Never," during a previously announced event on Saturday, which brought his tally this year to four.

Other big winners included Dallas Smith as entertainer of the year. He also won top-selling Canadian album for "The Fall," and top-selling Canadian single for "Drop."

Tenille Townes, from Grande Prairie, Alta., was named female artist for the second consecutive year, while her song "Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking)" won songwriters of the year and video of the year.

James Barker Band grabbed single of the year for their dancy chart-topping country-pop track "Keep it Simple."