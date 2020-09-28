Damian Rogers promised her mother she wouldn’t tell her story — by the time it was finished ‘she didn’t know who I was anymore’

Damian Rogers felt like a detective when she was growing up in Detroit with her mother, Joanna. “She saw me as someone who felt the need to put light in dark corners,” Rogers says. In her new memoir, “An Alphabet for Joanna: A Portrait of My Mother in 26 Fragments” (Knopf), she recounts how, when her mother revealed to her a previously hidden part of her past, she said, “Promise me you won’t write about this.”

But Rogers doesn’t see her book as a betrayal. Written in a sharply etched and sometimes deadpan style familiar from her two volumes of poetry, “Paper Radio” (2009) and “Dear Leader” (2015), it is both an attempt to “release” her mother’s story — in all of its previously hidden complexity — and a moving portrayal of their life together. Rogers uses prose, poetry, photographs, artwork, a short playscript, a chronology and reproductions of Joanna’s notebooks to present the multifaceted nature of their relationship with often startling poignancy.

Rogers’ process of writing and fact-finding was made urgent as her mother’s memories “shattered” due to early-onset dementia. “I wanted to be able to hold onto the story of who she was as it kept unraveling in my hands,” says Rogers. “By the time I reached the end, she didn’t really know who I was anymore.” Now 70 years old, her mother lives in an assisted-living facility in Buffalo, N.Y., separated from her only child by a border and a pandemic.

In the back garden of the west Toronto home where Rogers lives with her husband and their seven-year-old son, she takes a call from the facility, telling her how many more days it must go without a new COVID-19 diagnosis before accepting visitors. Until then, Rogers is regularly speaking to Joanna by video link, “to make sure she’s OK and that they know that someone on the other end loves her and is going to check in.”

When Rogers was a teenager, she and her mother were regularly mistaken for sisters. Together, she says, they would “over romanticize” Joanna’s teenage years, a time of poetry readings and rock concerts in downtown Detroit in the mid-to-late 1960s, and then a move to California to get married on the beach. But the marriage disintegrated quickly, amid what Rogers has been told were paranoia, psychosis and “dark energies.” An emaciated Joanna left her husband and was taken in by the man who would become Rogers’ father, and with whom they would live only until Rogers’ first birthday.

Rogers recalls speaking with a friend whose mother was the same age as hers; they realized, “Our mothers had theatrically sat us both down and had this big talk about how, ‘No matter what anybody tells you, you can do whatever you want.’ And we were both so young and unaware of what they were trying to protect us from that we completely misinterpreted the point. I was like, ‘I can be anything? I want to be a rabbit.’ My friend wanted to be a chair. I have a lot of empathy for that generation of women. [Despite] the rhetoric of the ’60s and the idea of being yourself and doing what you want and following your bliss, they were still so tremendously confined by the limitations of the roles they were forced to perform. My mother’s experience was that she was largely objectified.”

However much North American society may have seemed ready to take up the ideal of women’s liberation, Rogers laments, “the source of all of the power [Joanna] seemed to ever access in her life was that she was beautiful and sexy.”

Rogers eventually found out that her mother had been sexually assaulted in her youth — the secret Joanna had not wanted her to tell. She says, “I think so many women go through their entire lives holding onto traumas inflicted upon them by other people and internalizing them as something that they are responsible for.”

As she wrote the book, Rogers would occasionally discuss it with women of her mother’s age. She was struck by “how many times [they] would tell me, ‘That happened to me.’ It’s such a source of shame and pain, and it’s hard to talk about in a way that doesn’t feel sensationalistic.”

Rogers also wanted to find a way to write about her mother’s dementia that felt right to her. She remembers thinking, “If I don’t find a way to shape her story, then I’m going to lose some precious quality of our relationship in the constant onslaught of having to make decisions about her care.” Driven by the desperation of having to move her mother from one inadequate nursing home to the next and by her own fears of developing dementia, the book inescapably evokes that famous line from T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land”: “These fragments have I shored against my ruins.”