This rich cake lets funky black walnut shine

Black walnut (Juglans nigra) is a truly native nut tree, and although its nuts are tasty – albeit in a funky, earthy way – this tree has been valued more for its wood than as a provider of food. The walnut we see in grocery stores here was most likely grown in California and is the English walnut (Juglans regia), which has a milder, more generally appealing flavour.

Hardy in zones four to nine, this stately tree can reach a height of about 40 metres with an impressive 20 metre spread. In cooler zones it prefers full sun and in warmer zones, part shade is best. This tree does well in most soil types, but here’s the thing that drives gardeners nutty: the tree puts out a chemical compound called juglone, the tree’s own herbicide. Smart tree; it’s a great way to eliminate the competition, unless its cousins come to stay. Since they’re related, hickories and pecans are able to tolerate juglone and therefore, make good choices for transitional plantings between the killer walnut and the rest of the garden. There are several native plants, shrubs, and trees that do well under and beside a black walnut: monarda and wild bergamot; spiderwort; violet (viola Canadensis); black raspberry; elderberry (Sambucus canidensis); hackberry; oak; pawpaw and sugar maple, to name a few. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but should give you hope if you’ve got a big old black walnut with nothing but dust underneath.

Black walnut is a medium long-lived tree, up to about 130 years, with fruiting beginning at about year six, and top nut production at about year 20. Use foraged or store-bought black walnuts interchangeably with the English walnut; raw, cooked, or in baking. The flavour may surprise you; some find it reminiscent of mild blue cheese, so it’s a natural choice for the cheese and charcuterie board and other savoury applications. Look for black walnuts at specialty shops and farmers’ markets. This generous tree can also be tapped for its sap that can be boiled down into syrup.

Black Walnut and Stout Ginger Cake with Mascarpone Buttercream