'SNL' sneak peek shows Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

TORONTO — "Saturday Night Live" has released a first look at Canadian comedian Jim Carrey playing U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the show.

The NBC sketch series has posted a short teaser video for this weekend's season premiere, showing the Toronto-born actor getting his hair, makeup and wardrobe done for the part.

In the clip, he dons a white-haired wig, a suit and black Converse sneakers, and puts on aviator sunglasses with a suave smile at the end.

Beside him is Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.