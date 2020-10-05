David Bergen, Shani Mootoo on Giller short list

TORONTO — Former Scotiabank Giller Prize winner David Bergen has another shot at the $100,000 honour, after making a short list that also includes four-time nominee Shani Mootoo and three first-time finalists.

The Winnipeg-based Bergen, who took the prestigious literary prize in 2005 for "The Time In Between," is now in the running for his short story collection "Here The Dark," published by Biblioasis.

Bergen was also a finalist in 2010 for "The Matter with Morris," and made the long list in 2008 with "The Retreat."

Mootoo of Prince Edward County, Ont., is marking her fourth Giller nod for her love-triangle novel "Polar Vortex," published by Book*hug Press.