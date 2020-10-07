'Battle of the Blades' halted after COVID-19 case

TORONTO — Producers are putting the upcoming season of "Battle of the Blades" on hold after an unidentified member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release Wednesday, Insight Productions said it's halting preparations and training for the televised skating competition as a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of cast and crew.

CBC, which airs the show, said it supports the decision and will postpone the planned Oct. 15 premiere.

The public broadcaster said the individual is "currently asymptomatic and self-isolating" in accordance with Toronto Public Health guidelines.