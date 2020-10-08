US-Bestsellers-Books-USAToday

11. “True Comfort” by Kristin Cavallari (Rodale)

12. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

13. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

14. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. “Immortal Angel” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

16. “One Vote Away” by Ted Cruz (Regnery Publishing)

17. “The Coast-to Coast Murders” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

18. “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism” by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin Books)

19. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

20. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Miles (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

21. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman ((Atria Books)

22. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age“ by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

23. “Crush” by Tracy Wolff (Entangled Teen)

24. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams (Simon & Schuster)

25. “Just Feed Me” by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street Books)