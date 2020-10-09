6 things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Flamborough

Looking for something to do in Flamborough this Thanksgiving long weekend? Here are a few options:

Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online.

The maze is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth ages eight to 12 and $11 for children ages three to seven.