6 things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Flamborough

Looking for something to do in Flamborough this Thanksgiving long weekend? Here are a few options:
Navigate your way through a human-size puzzle carved into 20 acres of 12-foot tall walls of cornstalks at Hanes Family Farm (1001 Hwy. 5 West). Find check points, solve the puzzle and spin the wheel to win a prize. Reserve your spot online.
The maze is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission costs $17 for adults, $14 for youth ages eight to 12 and $11 for children ages three to seven.
The Waterloo Regional Kart Club's 39th annual Oktoberfest Grand Prix hits the Flamboro Speedway track (873 5th Concession Rd. West) Saturday, Oct. 10 with gates opening at 7 a.m. Featuring eight class races and special appearances by IndyCar drivers.
Featuring seasonal produce, fresh baked goods and specialty products, farmers' market at Drummond Manor (69 5th Concession Rd. East) runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until October 17. Vendors include Fenwick Berry Farm, Drummond Manor, Drummond Farms, Feel Free Farms, Green United and many more.
Featuring fresh produce and homespun goodness from more than a dozen vendors, fall farmers' market at Connon Nurseries (656 Robson Rd.) runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 10. Vendors include Teas and Toasts, Wilder Acres, Hendry Farms and Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen.
While the Rockton World's Fair is cancelled, the RAS is putting on a display of pumpkin people, scarecrows, hay bales done up as farm animals, midway rides and more, to help you get into the fair spirit. Drive by and enjoy the display at the Rockton Fairgrounds (812 Old Hwy. 8) this Thanksgiving weekend. Freewill donation welcome.
Reserve your spot to visit Dundas Peak, Tews and Webster's Falls (581 Harvest Rd.). Access is only available by advance online parking reservation in two-hour time slots. Blocks start at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. Arrival times staggered due to COVID. To book, click here.
There is a $10 registration fee, $10 fee for parking and a $5 per person admission cost.
