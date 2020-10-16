Shop handmade wares at Waterdown's craft show and sale Oct. 17

The Waterdown Autumn Craft Show is on with the goal of raising money for the music and arts programs at Guy Brown School.
Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 17), more than 25 local artisans will be selling their creations at Connon Nursery on Robson Road.
“It’s outdoors, all outdoors but people can go and they can shop there in person or they can place orders,” said Laura Harris, who helped to organize the event with Cheryl Pretty and Mary McLaughlin.
The craft show will feature woodworking, jewelry, knitting, pottery and everything will be available for purchase.
This year’s music program at Guy Brown School has been whittled down to theory and bucket drumming but that’s not stopping the students from getting creative.
“COVID may have put a little pause on things but the arts program at Guy Brown is just essential to Guy Brown, it’s part of what Guy Brown is," said Harris.
