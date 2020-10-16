Shop handmade wares at Waterdown's craft show and sale Oct. 17

The Waterdown Autumn Craft Show is on with the goal of raising money for the music and arts programs at Guy Brown School.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 17), more than 25 local artisans will be selling their creations at Connon Nursery on Robson Road.

“It’s outdoors, all outdoors but people can go and they can shop there in person or they can place orders,” said Laura Harris, who helped to organize the event with Cheryl Pretty and Mary McLaughlin.

The craft show will feature woodworking, jewelry, knitting, pottery and everything will be available for purchase.