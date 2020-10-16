Cree author David A. Robertson’s prolific year: “This is home to me”

When David A. Robertson was in high school in Winnipeg in the mid-’90s, a girl he had been seeing asked him, “Are you an Indian?” He told her he wasn’t. She replied, “Then what are you?”

Today, Robertson is an acclaimed and prolific writer who focuses on Indigenous characters and themes in all of his books, including the three he’s publishing this fall: the middle-grade fantasy “The Barren Grounds,” the graphic novel “Breakdown” and the memoir “Black Water.” And so there is one thing we do know: today, Robertson is an acclaimed writer of prodigious output whose every book — from novels to graphic novels to children’s literature — focuses on Indigenous characters and themes.

But in “Black Water,” he tells us he had no ready answer to the girl’s earnest question; in response, she called him “shallow.” He writes, “I was still doing what I had done my entire life: hiding.” The memoir lays bare his struggle with his identity throughout his youth, as the son of a Cree man and a woman of English, Scottish and Irish descent, neither of whom actually told him he was Indigenous.

Until junior high school, Robertson believed he was white although, as he writes in “Black Water,” “no matter how much I was steered one way, the fabric of my being was steering me in the other direction.” On a video call from his Winnipeg home, Robertson speaks of how he was “very broken as a kid,” affected by the “work pop culture did to destroy truths about Indigenous people and present us with profoundly damaging stereotypes … That was all I had and all a lot of my friends had. What helped me to heal was learning truths through storytelling that came from my father.”

Robertson’s complex and evolving relationship with Donald Alexander Robertson, who died in 2019 as David was editing the book, provides the spark for “Black Water” and much of its scope. Robertson writes lyrically about the father-and-son journey they embarked on in 2017, when Donald was 82, to the trapline on which Donald spent his early childhood, near Norway House Cree Nation, just north of Lake Winnipeg. There, David experienced a strong feeling of “blood memory” — feeling, as he tells it, “I’ve never been here before, but I belong here. This is home to me.”

The book also delves into Donald’s own story. He was enrolled as a student for the first time at age nine and even though as a “non-status Indian” he was in a day school rather than a residential school, he still found that to succeed he had to turn away from his language and culture, not to mention what he’d learned from the land on which he had lived. Later, as both a Christian minister and an Indigenous educator, he would insist that teachers acknowledge and work to understand what their Indigenous students were learning outside of class.

But when raising his own three sons, in an upper-middle-class Winnipeg neighbourhood, Donald believed it would be detrimental to them to teach them his first language, Swampy Cree. Says David, who is his youngest son, “I used to think it was an overt effort to protect me and my brothers from the difficulties they thought we would face as First Nations kids in a white community.”

It was only during the long conversations with his father that informed “Black Water” that he came to learn Donald’s perspective. “I asked him, ‘Did you intentionally not raise me as Indigenous?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Nothing I can teach you will help you to be more or less Cree.’ His goal was to model Cree values, belief systems and ways of living through his own life to influence a direction for me to develop a sense of what it meant to be Cree.”

Now himself the father of five children, Robertson is unsure about this approach — “I don’t know if I agree or disagree” — but he does see value in his father’s adherence to the Cree principle of non-interference. “I don’t want to tell my kids what it means to be Cree or Métis; my wife’s Métis. I want to give them enough tools so they can figure it out for themselves. It builds a strong sense of identity when you work to figure out who you are and not have it handed to you or enforced upon you.”

At the same time, Robertson’s books fight the kinds of stereotypes he encountered as a boy. The protagonist of “Breakdown” (with illustrations by Scott B. Henderson) — a continuation of his “Reckoner” trilogy of YA novels — is budding Indigenous superhero Cole Harper.