David Bergen’s new novel ‘Out of Mind’ follows a woman visiting her daughter and maybe a cult leader

Out of Mind, David Bergen (Goose Lane Editions)

Bergen’s 2011 novel “The Matter With Morris” featured Morris Schutt, whose life was in something of a shambles and whose marriage to Lucille, a psychiatrist and analyst, was on the rocks. This latest book, published 10 years later, puts Lucille at the centre. Morris is now her ex-husband. Lucille travels to Thailand — where her daughter is falling in love with Shane, who might be a cult leader — and to France, where she attends the wedding of a man she rejected, becoming someone new as the people around her change, transform and adapt.

Out of the Sun, Esi Edugyan (House of Anansi Press)

Each year, Anansi publishes the prestigious Massey Lecture which, this year, is given by B.C. writer Edugyan, author of the Giller Prize-winning books “Washington Black” and “Half-Blood Blues,” among many others. In “Out of the Sun,” she considers the question: what happens when you take another look at stories that have been left in the margins and move them to the centre, such as the story of Marie-Joseph Angélique. A Black woman accused of burning down Montreal, her story is “part of our cultural inheritance” and now can’t be forgotten. The book is comprised of five essays, each of which brings to the centre stories from around the world: Europe, Canada, America, Africa and Asia.

What Comes From The Spirit, by Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre)

The arrival of more wisdom from Wagamese is something to celebrate. This collection of the B.C. writer’s work is an assemblage, as Drew Hayden Taylor notes in his introduction of work “gathered from his blog, newspaper columns and Facebook account, these are over two decades of topics that Richard pondered about.” Wagamese died in 2017. The short observations are mostly from his social media accounts, which makes us think that this is what social media is good for: to share thoughts such as “I’ve come to understand that the pain of a wound or a loss is over as soon as it happens. What follows is the pain of getting well.” He is missed; thankfully, his words live on.

Equipoise, Katie Zdybel (Exile Editions)

Zdybel’s debut book of short stories features women in various stages of their lives, and examines how we define ourselves in relationship to the multitude of roles we take on and to other women around us. “Equipoise” was shortlisted for the HarperCollins/UBC Prize for Best New Fiction, and stories from the collection have won the 2020 $10,000 Carter V. Cooper prize and other awards.

Deborah Dundas is the Star's Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas