Introducing a kinder, gentler Jonathan Franzen

The inspiration for a character in “Freedom,” he says, was a woman who “I’d hung out with a little bit in Germany 20 years earlier and maybe had dinner with twice and never saw again. That was perfect because the real person then doesn’t get in the way. I’m just left with a little physical imprint of them attached to, which is a wish to know them better.”

Although Marion, he says he constructed from scratch.

Franzen’s transformation, if you want to call it that, began with him thinking about his parents and the stress they put on the trait. More recently, he’s undergone “a gradual abandonment of a certain kind of aggression and anger that had characterized my life for so many years and that seemed less and less appropriate.”

Why, I ask him, do you think there’s such a love/hate relationship around you?

He lets out a deep breath. Pauses. Thinks for a moment.

“I can remember being an angry young writer in my 20s and 30s. I can remember the moral judgments I pronounced on the writers who were top at the time.” He famously dissed John Updike, Philip Roth. He detected “insufficiencies,” he says, with their fiction. “But I didn’t stop there. I actually was convinced that they were bad people. … It was important in that junior status that I be able to morally condemn the older writer.”

Which gets us to talking about separating the art and the artist.

“I have myself argued … or stated … in print that I believe an author’s work reflects the character of the author. Really, how could it not.” He mentions John Steinbeck’s “callow, sloppy, earlier work,” saying “he was a jerk.” And then, later, when he wrote “East of Eden,” he’d grown up and “was not that same jerk anymore.”

So what about himself? In “Crossroads,” there is a lot about self-reckoning, wanting to be liked and what it means to be (or not be) kind. There’s a moral reckoning.

There are, as Franzen points out, a lot of adolescent characters in the book. “There’s nothing an adolescent wants more than to fit in or be liked by his or her peers.”

But, too, his own transformation could be seen in his work. “It was already changing my approach to character, really feeling done with getting harsh comedy at their expense.”

He does, though, make a distinction between his fiction and non-fiction.

“I have an actual goal in mind: I’m trying to, if not change people’s minds, at least open them to a different way of thinking about something.

“I have been right for a long time about the toxicity of social media. And to the extent that the public perception of who I am as a person gets in the way of that message, it’s frustrating.”

His goal when he’s writing fiction is something else altogether.

“With the fiction I’m simply trying to provide a satisfying esthetic experience, a good reading experience. Neither of those aims really has anything to do with my concern about how I’m perceived,” he says.

At 62, Franzen might just be feeling his age. Not physically, necessarily, but perhaps philosophically. The new “trio” (Franzen doesn’t like to use the word trilogy, because that “makes it sound as if the other two books are mere sequels and you’d have to read all three in order to have the experience. I came to realize that each book has to be its own experience”) also stamps his continuing place in American literature — it’s an immersive, compelling, beautifully written and realized book.

It will span 50 years of American life from 1971 to the present. There’ll be recurring characters, says Franzen, which is something he hasn’t done before. “I don’t feel I’ve exhausted the potential of some of the characters I’ve set in motion,” he says.

And at “my age” it’s nice to have a challenge that will “keep me working for many years to come and put to rest this notion that I was done as a novelist as well.”

He sneaks it in there, a response to his critics, to any idea that his best work is behind him, that he might be retiring.

Back to that notion of kindness, of being nice, and how it applies to specifically, “those workplaces where someone like (New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo has been behaving in a gross way.” There were a lot of men in that workplace, Franzen points out, who didn’t harass women. “I reject the wholesale rejection of men as incorrigibly lesser moral creatures,” he says.

What it does highlight for him is that those men were not behaving kindly.

“You shouldn’t need sensitivity training to get that ... That’s just not what a kind person does. And the same absolutely goes for people who make racially insensitive comments. Yes, there’s a whole political dimension to that, but come on. That’s just not a nice thing to do.”

So stop being a jerk. “That’s my political platform.”

Amen.

