Martin, Iglesias reopen Toronto arena for concerts

TORONTO — Latin superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias brought flair and spectacle to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Thursday as the venue welcomed its first concert since the start of the pandemic.

Operators of the arena say it had been 580 days since a live music event played the indoor space, as local COVID-19 precautions prevented mass gatherings for months.

Fans were livin' la vida loca as Martin delivered some of his biggest hits alongside flamenco dancers and a recorded appearance by Christina Aguilera for the duet "Nobody Wants to be Lonely."

Iglesias was second to take the stage, performing his Top 40 charters "Hero" and "Be With You."