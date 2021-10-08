'Bachelor in Paradise Canada’ hits cottage country

Filming took place early this past summerunder pandemic protocols at an undisclosed location outfitted with a hot tub. Jones said protocols included a lengthy quarantine before cameras rolled and frequent COVID-19 testing.

Two to three days of dating on "Bachelor in Paradise" is akin to two to three months spent togetherin the regular world, said Jones.

"You're learning stuff that sometimes you don't even get in six months," he said.

Add in pent-up pandemic dating desires and cameras rolling at all hours, and "the stakes definitely were higher" with "a lot of emotion right off the bat."

"Dating today is wild. Truly connecting with anybody today is wild," Jones said. "For these cast members to participate in this wonderful social experiment where they have to remove themselves from all things and be present and open to the opportunities in front of them, that's something we can all take a page from."

Jones said the series features "a lot of Canadiana," with a "summer camp experience" complete with a lakefront cottage, cosy fires, canoe rides, deer sightings.

Prior to becoming host, he was "a passive viewer" of the "Bachelor" franchise, watching it with his grandmother, who is a "massive fan."

"I remember she would say: 'Jesse, I think you would be perfect on this show to find your forever person as well,'" he said.

But when he called to tell her he was hosting, she wasn't impressed.

"My grandmother says, 'Hosting? You mean you're not going to be the bachelor?'" Jones recalled with a laugh.

"She doesn't care about the hosting part. She's like, 'You need to get in there.' I'm like, 'Grandma that's not going to be happening on this season here. I am hosting, I am facilitating, grandma.'

"She goes, 'OK, fine, but next time get in there.'"

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press