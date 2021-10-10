Food banks pivot at Thanksgiving to fill coffers

Canadian food banks faced with a second pandemic-era Thanksgiving are counting on COVID-friendly donation events to keep the non-perishables rolling in at a time of year that's pivotal to their operations.

The pandemic's fourth wave has put the kibosh on large-scale, in-person food drives typically held at Thanksgiving, which are needed to keep the doors open year-round, said Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Toronto-based Daily Bread Food Bank.

"Demand doesn't increase over Thanksgiving, but between Thanksgiving and the holiday season is when our supply changes and allows us to plan out for the next year," Hetherington said. "So we need to get the food in now that we will distribute over the coming quarters."

To do that, Daily Bread pivoted to a drive-thru model that saw cars and vans line up to drop off canned and boxed food.

Hetherington said he was hopeful the event would bring in the donations his organization needs, but that the joy of their usual Thanksgiving food sorting event is hard to replicate.

"One of the things that I love about the public food sort is that you literally have a thousand people over the course of the day come into a giant warehouse and do good," he said. "And they're meeting new people, and they're all there for one central purpose, which is the mission to make sure that nobody goes hungry."

That mission is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for food banks' services has skyrocketed.

Hetherington said that before the pandemic, Daily Bread saw around 60,000 clients each month.

That number has doubled in the 19 months since the pandemic began.

"Some months are a little bit better than others, but we're seeing a consistent upward trend of the number of people who are having to turn to food banks," he said. "And regrettably, our forecasting is not optimistic for the next two years."