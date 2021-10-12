Lightfoot postpones tour dates due to COVID rates

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot is postponing a number of tour dates in Western Canada until late 2022 as COVID-19 infection rates soar in the region.

The changes affect seven venues across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia that were supposed to take place this November.

Six shows have been moved to October 2022, but a stop in Red Deer, Alta. has been cancelled.

Management for the 82-year-old singer-songwriter says tickets for the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates, and that refunds are available.