Takei, Shatner to attend Toronto's Fan Expo Canada

TORONTO — "Star Trek" alums George Takei and William Shatner are set to beam up to Fan Expo Canada later this month.

The annual pop-culture convention, which was postponed in August by COVID-19 restrictions, returns Oct. 22 to 24 with a limited edition at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Organizers say limited tickets are available for the weekend-long showcase.

Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and adhere to health and safety protocols.