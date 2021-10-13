The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Oct. 13, 2021

The annual Giller Prize serves as a useful tip sheet for fiction — often books that might not otherwise find their readers. The works tend to be “literary,” as opposed to “popular,” with nary a potboiler in sight. This year’s shortlist was announced just eight days ago and has already made its presence felt at the cash register. Each week BookNet Canada sends a ranking of the top 800-plus books sold in Canada the previous week from which we compile our Top 10 lists. We looked at the Booknet’s ranking of books by Canadians and compared last week’s with today’s list.

“Fight Night,” by Miriam Toews, the most recently published off the finalists, ranked No. 5 last week on the Canadian bestseller fiction list. This week it’s No. 3.

“What Strange Paradise,” by Omar El Akkad, ranked No. 30 on BookNet Canada’s list last week. This week it’s No. 18.

Meanwhile, “The Listeners,” by Jordan Tannahill, “The Son of the House,” by Cheluchi Onyemeukwe-Onuobia and “Glorious Frazzled Beings,” by Angelique Lalonde did not sell enough books to appear on Booknet’s list of books last week. This week, “The Listeners” ranks No. 29 and “The Son of the House” ranks No. 35. “Glorious Frazzled Beings,” a story collection, did not appear on BookNet’s ranking.