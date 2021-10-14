Neil Young plans new album for December

TORONTO — Neil Young and Crazy Horse are coming out with "Barn," a new studio album they made while cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary folk singer-songwriter says the 10-track release will arrive on Dec. 10 after being written and recorded over the past year.

Young debuted the first single, "Song of the Seasons," on his Neil Young Archives website on Wednesday.

He says the track, which also opens in the album, is the "oldest song on the record, written about this time last year" when he was staying in Canada.