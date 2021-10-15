Argonauts book makes many interesting revelations

In December, 1993, McNall pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and fraud and admitted to bilking six banks out of US$236 million. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Other interesting revelations in the book include:

— When the McNall, Gretzky and Candy purchase offer went before the CFL's board of governors for consideration, Woods writes an unidentified governor suggested the league due its due diligence on McNall. But Phil Kershaw, the former Saskatchewan Roughriders president who was at the meeting, countered, 'We all said, 'Oh you can't do that.' The feeling in the room was, 'What if we insult this guy's intelligence and ego by making him prove his financial worth? He'll be very upset.' We saw Bruce McNall and all the glamour and glitz that he brought as a salvation during a time in the league."

— One standout moment of the '91 Grey Cup game was a beer can that was thrown from the stands landing precariously close to Ismail's feet during his kickoff return TD. Woods actually tracked down the spectator who threw the beer — the person spoke on the condition of anonymity and went by the name of Oswald. Woods wrote the fan grew up in Winnipeg but moved to Calgary and was cheering for Stampeders. He never planned to throw the can, adding it was a spur-of-the-moment decision 'based on a flood of thoughts and emotions." After the game, Ismail laughed the incident off, adding when he played for Notre Dame at Tennessee, fans there would "throw Jack Daniels bottles at us."

— Woods writes that when McNall was in jail, he negotiated special treatment in exchange for hockey memorabilia brought in by Gretzky and Luc Robitaille, both loyal friends. Woods also wrote that McNall even faked an alcohol addiction to get into a more comfortable prison.

— When McNall gave instructions to an Argos official to find a new buyer for the club, he also said not to tell Candy. When the comedian-actor finally learned the franchise was on the block, Woods writes, 'Candy briefly toyed with the idea of putting together an ownership group of his own.' But it appears Candy couldn't find a suitable partner and couldn't afford to take the lead himself. Shortly after learning the team was being sold, Candy died of an apparent heart attack in Mexico while filming "Wagons East," a Western/comedy. The Argos were sold two months later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press