Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

That work ethic showed up in the writing of the book, says Brant Rumble, an executive editor at Hachette Book Group who edited Sixx's book and has worked with such stars as Julie Andrews, Peter Frampton, Rob Halford, Barry Sonnenfeld and Patton Oswalt.

“He didn’t relent and he wanted this to be all it could be,” says Rumble. "When you work on books by people who are notable for other walks of life — whether they’re musicians or comedians or actors or whatever they are — you don’t always get that, right? They’re not as involved. But not the case with Nikki. He applies the hard work to whatever he does and it shows.”

There are fascinating life-changing pivot points — Sixx calls them "moments of impact" — like the decision to take a Greyhound bus down to Los Angeles with just his guitar, some cassettes and a bagful of clothes.

Another was when he was offered the bassist spot in what would become another influential metal band, Quiet Riot. For some reason, he declined, even though his band at the time, London, wasn't taking off. “The rock god up there said, ‘No, not for you. You’re just going to stay over here and starve a little bit longer,’” Sixx says.

He has included plenty of photos to document the transformation from all-American small town boy to skinny rock god with long hair. He also purposely included ones capturing him in an awkward stage. “I put those photos in the book on purpose because I wanted people to be like, ‘Yeah, I had that, too.’”

Sixx barely mentions his Mötley Crüe bandmates, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and Mick Mars, who have been covered in his “The Heroin Diaries,” “This Is Gonna Hurt” and Neil Strauss' “The Dirt.”

This is very much Sixx's story, a father now himself settled in Wyoming with his family — not far from Idaho, where much of his story started — who is feeling around in his past.

“I really wanted to come at this with empathy on some of the characters that were in my life because it’d be really easy to bring out the guillotine, start taking people’s heads off,” he says.

“Families are hard. It’s not easy being a parent. It’s not easy being a friend. It’s not easy being in a band. Life’s not always easy. So how can you look at it? Learn a lesson from it and pass it on to the next person that’s in line behind you.”

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press