Celine Dion delays Las Vegas residency

TORONTO — Celine Dion says unforeseen health issues have forced her to delay the opening of her new residency in Las Vegas just weeks before it was set to open.

Concert promoter AEG Presents says the Quebec songstress is facing "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which prevented her from joining rehearsals for the planned opening of the Resorts World Theatre show on Nov. 5.

As a result, the promoter says all performances scheduled for Nov. 5 to 20, 2021 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022 have been cancelled and ticket holders will be refunded.

AEG says ticket holders will have access to a pre-sale for replacement dates, which have not yet been announced.

Dion issued a statement saying she was "heartbroken" by the turn of events, adding that she's spent the past eight months working alongside her team to produce the show.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was the first in a stacked calendar of marquee stars booked to headline the new 5,000-person capacity Resorts World Theatre in the coming weeks.

Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan and also slated for the venue.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas," Dion added Tuesday in a statement.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better…. I want to get through this as soon as I can."

Dion is still scheduled to resume her "Courage" world tour on March 9, 2022 which continues throughout next year and into 2023.