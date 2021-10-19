Four new crime fiction novels entertain with atmosphere, coincidence, diabolical murder and climaxes of Shakespearean proportions

Harper, 384 pages, $24.88

The English writer Anthony Horowitz’s gimmick in his last two books, including the new one, is to write himself into the story as the narrator (named Anthony Horowitz). Horowitz’s most recent book (in both the real and fictional worlds) is a biography of a retired Scotland Yard detective named Hawthorne (he’s entirely fictional) who happens to be a sharper sleuth than anyone this side of Sherlock Holmes. Both Horowitz and Hawthorne show up among the featured guests at a literary festival on the Channel Island of Alderney. About a third of the way into the plot, someone gets murdered, a victim who is easily the most offensive person on the island, meaning that the suspects, especially among the literary set, are legion. These characters add up to a deliciously shifty and shifting collection until our man Hawthorne performs brilliant whittling jobs on their number.

Beneath Her Skin

By C.S. Porter

Vagrant Press, 224 pages, $19.95

C.S. Porter is a pseudonym for an exceptionally imaginative Canadian crime writer who sets their story in an unnamed rural area of the Maritimes. The principal cop of the piece, a woman, is a Homicide Detective named Kes Morris despatched from the nearest big city (unnamed of course) to solve a particularly diabolical killing. Under Kes’s firm investigative hand, the first murder is revealed as the opening shot, so to speak, in the work of a serial killer. Strictly speaking, the book is a police procedural, but it’s Kes who calls the sleuthing shots for the rest of the team, all of them men. She’s a marvellous character, in theory open to friendship, but deliberately solitary, not allowing anyone to “crack through the tough façade that lets her do her job.” And a heck of an inspired job it is.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star