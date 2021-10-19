Docuseries to explore Christine Jessop murder

Then the project "completely went in a different direction" with last year's news about Hoover.

"We had to change the whole trajectory of the story and of the series, because now the case is solved," she said. "But that doesn't mean that we have an ending. There actually isn't, because ... for the Jessops, essentially, it's not about closure for them.

"They're always going to have half of their hearts missing. They will always be a mother of a murdered daughter and a brother of a murdered sister. For them, it's about moving on, and for the very first time telling their truth."

Chevrier said she doesn't have a broadcaster but is "in the process of finding who will be the right fit to shepherd this project and to air it."

She plans to go into production next year and feature the Jessops as key subjects. While the family has given interviews before, "they always had to be very careful what they said, and quite frankly, they were fearful to speak the truth," she said.

Chevrier also plans to interview Hoover's now-ex-wife, Heather, for the series.

She said the Jessops are "faced with guilt and more questions than they had for the past 36 years," wondering: "How can the perpetrator be someone that was close to them, someone that aided in the search, someone that helped them?"

"They're filled with anger and they're also filled with hurt and disbelief," she said.

