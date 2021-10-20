Canadian historian among US$75K Cundill finalists

MONTREAL — U.K.-based Canadian scholar Rebecca Clifford is among three finalists in the running for the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.

The professor of transnational and European history at the University of Durham is nominated for "Survivors: Children's Lives after the Holocaust," published by Yale University Press.

The book draws from archives and interviews to trace the lives of child Holocaust survivors from the end of the Second World War to the present day.

The other contenders are Paris Nanterre University professor Marie Favereau for "The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World," published by Belknap Press, and University of Maryland professor Marjoleine Kars for "Blood on the River: a Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast," from the New Press.